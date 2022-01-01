Salmon in Oakland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Vagabond Taproom image

FRENCH FRIES

The Vagabond Taproom - 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD

215 E Alder St, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Dinner$25.00
More about The Vagabond Taproom - 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD
Dutch’s At Silver Tree image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake

567 Glendale Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (599 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$25.00
Atlantic salmon blackened or grilled over your choice of salad.
Atlantic Salmon$38.00
Atlantic Salmon prepared char-grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened with honey glaze. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Salmon$28.00
Atlantic salmon prepared char grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened honey glaze. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake

