Salmon in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve salmon
FRENCH FRIES
The Vagabond Taproom - 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD
215 E Alder St, Oakland
|Salmon Dinner
|$25.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
567 Glendale Rd, Oakland
|Salmon Salad
|$25.00
Atlantic salmon blackened or grilled over your choice of salad.
|Atlantic Salmon
|$38.00
Atlantic Salmon prepared char-grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened with honey glaze. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
|Light Salmon
|$28.00
Atlantic salmon prepared char grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened honey glaze. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.