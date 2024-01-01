Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve sea scallops

Dutch’s At Silver Tree image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake

567 Glendale Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sea Scallop Dinner$40.00
Sea Scallops cooked either fried or broiled.
Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Sea Scallops in Bacon$20.00
Broiled scallops wrapped in bacon
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
Consumer pic

 

Ace's Run Restaurant & Pub

20160 Garrett Highway, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAPLE BOURBON SEA SCALLOPS$34.00
Pan-seared & glazed with stir-fried vegetables over edamame fried rice, sweet corn puree
More about Ace's Run Restaurant & Pub
Consumer pic

 

Firewater Kitchen & Bar

20128 Garrett Hwy, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAN-SEARED JUMBO SEA SCALLOPS$30.00
Bacon, smoked cheddar grits, seasonal vegetables
More about Firewater Kitchen & Bar

