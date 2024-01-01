Sea scallops in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve sea scallops
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
567 Glendale Rd, Oakland
|Sea Scallop Dinner
|$40.00
Sea Scallops cooked either fried or broiled.
Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
|Sea Scallops in Bacon
|$20.00
Broiled scallops wrapped in bacon
More about Ace's Run Restaurant & Pub
Ace's Run Restaurant & Pub
20160 Garrett Highway, Oakland
|MAPLE BOURBON SEA SCALLOPS
|$34.00
Pan-seared & glazed with stir-fried vegetables over edamame fried rice, sweet corn puree