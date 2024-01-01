Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve stromboli

Brenda's Pizzeria

21311 Garrett Highway, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
STROMBOLI$12.95
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and a trio of cheeses
*No topping substitutions
More about Brenda's Pizzeria
Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

446 Weber Rd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BYO STROMBOLIS
BUFFALO CHICKEN STROMBOLIS
Our Buffalo chicken Stromboli is made with homemade hand tossed crust, grilled chicken, buffalo mild sauce, onions, mozzarella cheddar cheese blend, topped with ranch in a close shell crust.
STEAK STROMBOLIS
Our Steak Stombolis are made with homemade hand tossed crust, filled with USDA Shaved Angus tenderloin, Sweet peppers, red pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550

