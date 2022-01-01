Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve tacos

Ari's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ari's Pizza & Wings

446 Weber Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Cheese Wedgie
Philly Ribeye Steak, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, choice of Mayo or Ari's Sauce
Cheesy Breadsticks
Cheesy Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce
Ranch Dressing dipping sauce$0.79
Our Homemade Ranch Dressing
More about Ari's Pizza & Wings
Dutch’s At Silver Tree image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Dutch’s At Silver Tree

567 Glendale Rd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (599 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon$60.00
A 9 oz. filet served with béarnaise sauce, Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Bowl Cream of Crab$18.00
Cream Soup with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
Child Chicken Bites$14.00
Fried chicken bites served with fresh fried potato chips & apple sauce.
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Chicken Salad

Pepperoni Rolls

Garden Salad

Spinach Salad

Scallops

Pies

Map

More near Oakland to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston