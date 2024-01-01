Tossed salad in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve tossed salad
More about Brenda's Pizzeria
Brenda's Pizzeria
21311 Garrett Highway, Oakland
|TOSSED SALAD
|$5.95
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncini, ripe olives, and red onions
More about Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
567 Glendale Rd, Oakland
|Large Tossed Salad
|$10.00
Fresh mixed greens, carrots, cabbage, hard eggs, tomatoes & croutons. Choice of dressing.
|Side Tossed Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens, carrots, cabbage, hard egg, tomatoes & croutons. Choice of dressing.