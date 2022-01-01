Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken teriyaki in
Oakland
/
Oakland
/
Chicken Teriyaki
Oakland restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Hot Spot Cafe - T-Mobile Employees Only
133 1st Park Drive, Oakland
No reviews yet
Homemade Mac n Cheese w/ Teriyaki Chicken
$6.49
More about Hot Spot Cafe - T-Mobile Employees Only
Oakland House of Pizza
16 Water St, Oakland
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Chicken Wings
$13.99
Chicken Teriyaki Salad
$10.95
More about Oakland House of Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland
Tuna Salad
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken
Whoopie Pies
Teriyaki Chicken
Chef Salad
Grilled Chicken
More near Oakland to explore
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(76 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(806 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(583 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(473 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston