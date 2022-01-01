Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336)

Go
Thin-crust pizza, creative small plates, pastas, and seasonal specials. Come by for craft beers, and draft wine!

289 Oakland Road

Popular Items

Lg Toscano Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, Olives, tomato, roasted peppers,
Warm polenta croutons, balsamic
Sm Stadium Cheese$11.99
shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce
Buffalo Cauliﬂower$8.00
Fried Buffalo Cauliflower with Blue Cheese crumbles
LARGE Supreme$19.99
mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onion
Wings$7.00
Half pound of fried bone-in chicken wings. Available in Buffalo or Jamaican Jerk
Chicken Parm Slider (one)$4.00
Fried chicken cutlet, cherry pepper salsa, fresh mozz
LARGE Margherita$16.99
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Bianco$15.99
Pistachio, garlic cream sauce, goat cheese, ricotta, red onion, truffle honey
LARGE Stadium$16.99
shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce
"Nashville" Hot Honey Chicken Tenders$10.99
Buttermilk Fried with our Secret Recipe. 3 Strips, 1/2 pound
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

