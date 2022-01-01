Go
ATARASHI

Sushi, built to your specs!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

120 Oakland Ave • $

Avg 4 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

Crunchy Salmon Roll
Seaweed wrap, salmon, avocado, cucumber, & crunchy onions.
RAW.
Contains wheat, fish.
Dynamite Roll
Seaweed wrap, shrimp tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, mango with spicy mayo on top.
COOKED.
Contains wheat, soy, eggs, fish, shellfish.
Golden Dragon Roll
Seaweed wrap, shrimp tempura, salmon, cucumber, avocado with teriyaki sauce on top.
Sushi Roll
California Roll
Seaweed wrap, crabstick, avocado & cucumber.
Cooked. Gluten-free.
Contains egg, fish, shellfish.
Sushi Burrito
Veggie Spring Roll - 2 pieces$2.70
Gyoza - 4 Pieces$2.70
Seafood fried dumplings. 4 pieces
Poke Bowl

Location

120 Oakland Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:30 am - 9:15 pm, 9:16 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

