Oakland Pizza Co.

Epic pizzas. Delicious small plates, pastas and fresh salads! Great vibes.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

289 Oakland Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Stadium Cheese$10.99
shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce
Wings$7.00
Bone-in chicken wings. Available in Buffalo, Jamaican Jerk, Nashville, or BBQ.
8 piece or 12 piece
SUPREME$13.99
mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onion
Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine, croutons, grana padano parmesan cheese, house caesar dressing
Toscano Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, Olives, tomato, roasted peppers, Warm polenta croutons, balsamic
Farmers Market Salad$12.00
Arugula, apples, fennel, goat cheese, sunflower brittle, lemon vinaigrette
Fried Chicken (one)$5.50
House buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha aioli, thin pickles
Boneless Wings - Nashville Hot Honey$13.99
Buttermilk Fried with our Secret Recipe. 3 Strips Regular, 6 Strips JUMBO
Spicy Roni$12.99
fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, chopped chili peppers, onion
Margherita$10.99
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

289 Oakland Road

South Windsor CT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
