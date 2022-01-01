Go
CHEESE

1737 Elm Street • $$

Avg 5 (239 reviews)

Popular Items

Prairie Breeze$6.25
by Milton Creamery | Iowa | cow | 4 oz | sweet, crunchy crystally, our most popular cheese!
Campbell Alley$12.00
Serrano ham, herbed goat cheese, blueberry mostarda, and arugula on a Sixteen Bricks baguette ***not recommended for delivery***
Small Cheese + Charcuterie Board$85.00
24 hours notice required | For 5-8(ish) people who want to crush some cheese and charcuterie.
Includes artisanal cheese and charcuterie, local jam, house mustard, accoutrement, crostini on a single-ish use wooden board made in America.
The Rhined Cheese + Charcuterie Mini$25.00
2 cheeses + charcuterie (our choice, but feel free to give us your special requests), accoutrements, one bag of crostini.
Crostini$3.00
house made with salt and olive oil
24 Month Prosciutto di Parma | 4 oz$8.00
by San Marco | Italy | 4 oz | sliced
Medium Cheese + Charcuterie$125.00
24 hours notice required | For 8-12(ish) people who want to crush some cheese and charcuterie.
Includes artisanal cheese and charcuterie, local jam, house mustard, accoutrement, crostini on single-ish use wooden board made in America.
Duck Prosciutto | 1 oz$3.75
by Smoking Goose | Indianapolis, Indiana | 1 oz | cured Moulard duck breast, star anise, orange peel, white pepper, allspice
Salame Piccante | 1 oz$2.00
by Smoking Goose | Indianapolis, Indiana | 1 oz | sliced | salami with Calabrian chili and pimentón de la vera
1737 Elm Street

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
