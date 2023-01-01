Oaklyn restaurants you'll love
The Olive Pizza - 602 W Colling Ave
602 W Colling Ave, Collingswood
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$0.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
|Star Margherita
|$16.99
Star Shaped pizza, filled with fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, and basil.
|Azzurra Salad
|$11.99
Spring mix greens, fresh arugula, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic reduction.
Ohana Poke Bowl - 46-B Haddon Ave
46 East Haddon Avenue, Haddon Township
|Popular items
|Kona Lava (Hot and Spicy)
|$15.47
Large size pre-created poke bowl. White rice base, Spicy ground tuna and spicy salmon protein. Mix-ins with jalapeño, pickled ginger, radish, red cabbage, and seaweed salad. Spicy oyster and Ohana sweet and spicy sauce, topped with masago and sesame seeds.
|Ho'Onani
|$15.47
Large size pre-created poke bowl. White rice base. Tuna and salmon protein. Mix-ins with carrots, cucumbers, edamame, mango, romaine lettuce, and seaweed salad. Citrus Ponzu sauce and topped with Onion crisps.
|Maui Wave
|$15.47
Large size pre-created poke bowl. White rice base. Ika(marinated, cooked, sliced squid) and shrimp. Mix-ins with carrots, pineapple, spring mix, tomatoes, and zucchini noodles. Sesame garlic shoyu sauce topped with roasted seaweed.
Kiko’s Peruvian Kitchen - 624 Collings Ave.
624 Collings Avenue, Oaklyn
|Popular items
|White rice
|$3.00
Jasmine white rice.
|Chaufa de Pollo
|$14.00
Chicken fried rice, scallions and egg.
|Causa
|$10.00
Puréed potatoes infused with peruvian yellow pepper cream, and lime juice. Stuffed with chicken salad, peas, carrots and avocado. Topped with grape tomato and parsley.