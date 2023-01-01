Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oaklyn restaurants you'll love

Go
Oaklyn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oaklyn

Must-try Oaklyn restaurants

Main pic

 

The Olive Pizza - 602 W Colling Ave

602 W Colling Ave, Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$0.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
Star Margherita$16.99
Star Shaped pizza, filled with fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, and basil.
Azzurra Salad$11.99
Spring mix greens, fresh arugula, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic reduction.
More about The Olive Pizza - 602 W Colling Ave
Consumer pic

 

Ohana Poke Bowl - 46-B Haddon Ave

46 East Haddon Avenue, Haddon Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kona Lava (Hot and Spicy)$15.47
Large size pre-created poke bowl. White rice base, Spicy ground tuna and spicy salmon protein. Mix-ins with jalapeño, pickled ginger, radish, red cabbage, and seaweed salad. Spicy oyster and Ohana sweet and spicy sauce, topped with masago and sesame seeds.
Ho'Onani$15.47
Large size pre-created poke bowl. White rice base. Tuna and salmon protein. Mix-ins with carrots, cucumbers, edamame, mango, romaine lettuce, and seaweed salad. Citrus Ponzu sauce and topped with Onion crisps.
Maui Wave$15.47
Large size pre-created poke bowl. White rice base. Ika(marinated, cooked, sliced squid) and shrimp. Mix-ins with carrots, pineapple, spring mix, tomatoes, and zucchini noodles. Sesame garlic shoyu sauce topped with roasted seaweed.
More about Ohana Poke Bowl - 46-B Haddon Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Kiko’s Peruvian Kitchen - 624 Collings Ave.

624 Collings Avenue, Oaklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
White rice$3.00
Jasmine white rice.
Chaufa de Pollo$14.00
Chicken fried rice, scallions and egg.
Causa$10.00
Puréed potatoes infused with peruvian yellow pepper cream, and lime juice. Stuffed with chicken salad, peas, carrots and avocado. Topped with grape tomato and parsley.
More about Kiko’s Peruvian Kitchen - 624 Collings Ave.
Map

More near Oaklyn to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston