Go
Toast

Oakmont

Come in and enjoy!

2380 N Oakmont Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oak Wings (Boneless)$13.00
Choice of boneless or bone-in wings. Tossed in buffalo, barbecue or sweet thai chili sauce
Ancient Grain Salad$15.00
Wild rice, quinoa, butternut squash, shredded kale, avocado, romanesco, pepitas, balsamic vinaigrette, blackened chicken.
Umami Burger$16.00
Two 4oz. ground angus patties on a brioche bun, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, fontina cheese, Carolina BBQ sauce.
California Club$16.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, house pickle, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, nine grain bread.
Nachos$13.00
A tower of creamy nacho cheese, pulled chicken, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream
Uncle Sam$16.00
Double stacked burger with american cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup
Cajun Pasta$23.00
lahvosh crusted chicken, artichoke, mushrooms, tomato, sautéed baby
carrots, garlic mashed potato, chardonnay cream sauce
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine, chicken, bacon, avocado, hardboiled egg, gorgonzola, onion, tomato, blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Sonoma$23.00
Lahvosh crusted chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, artichoke, tomato, carrot, zucchini, leek, mushroom-chardonnay cream sauce.
Kids Burger WITH CHEESE$6.00
See full menu

Location

2380 N Oakmont Dr

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Toasted Owl - East Side

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NiMarco's Pizza

No reviews yet

Local business since 1979. We are family owned and operated. We thank you and appreciate your business!

Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ

No reviews yet

Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ, where we don't serve customers...we serve guests!
It's easy for us to tell you how good for your soul our food is, but why not ask your friends?

Miz Zips

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston