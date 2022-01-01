Go
Oak Park Social

Industrial inspired design to a full service restaurant reflecting a warm comfort. Simply described as a neighborhood feel with destination appeal. Oak Parks First Gastropub

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

14691 W Eleven Mile Rd

Avg 4 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered chicken breast tossed in sweet baby rays buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumble, served with seasoned French fries.
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered chicken breast topped with pickles, mayo on a brioche bun served with seasoned French fries.
Cheese Burger$15.00
Two beef patties stacked with american cheese, sitting on a bed of spinach, red onion, pickle chips and tomato, ketchup and mustard on the side. Served with seasoned French fries. All Burgers served well done.
Fish N Chips$16.00
Battered Cod filets served with Shoestring Fries tarter sauce and London malt viniger
Italian Sausage Penne Rigate$17.00
Creamy Italian Penne Rigate, parmesan cheese with baby spinach and side of Garlic Bread
Vegetable Penne Rigate$15.00
Pene Regatta pasta with broccoli, grape tomatoes, spinach red onion, with cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, with shredded lettuce, tomato served on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned French fries.
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Grilled Salmon with red mashed potatoes and corn salsa
Impossible Burger$14.00
Impossible Burger Patty, Cheddar on a bed of spinach, red onion, tomato, and pickle. "Non Gluten Free Bun" served with seasoned French fries.
Beef Tenderloin Tips$19.00
Grilled beef Tenderloin Tips with Corn salsa and red mashed potatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

TV
Outdoor Seating

Location

14691 W Eleven Mile Rd

Oak Park MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
