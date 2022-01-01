Go
Oak’s Korean Kitchen

50486 US Hwy 93

Popular Items

3 - Korean Surf Bowl$12.00
Tuna, sliced cucumbers, cabbage, edamame (baby soy bean), avocado, masago and sea salad served on a bed of sushi rice. Gluten free
7 - Miso Soup$2.00
Beverage
$5 Cup of Edamame$5.00
1 - Bulgogi$12.00
Korean marinated beef, sautéed carrots and onions served on a bed of rice and topped with roasted sesame seed and green onion. Side of Kimchi
Gluten free
2 - Dakgogi$11.00
Marinated chicken, sautéed broccoli served on a bed of rice and topped with roasted sesame seed and green onion. Served with cabbage salad and house sauce. Contains: Soy
Gochujang (Hot Sauce)
6 - Daily Special$11.00
Daily Specials-
Mon, Tues, Friday: Spicy Pork
Wed, Thurs: Bibimbap
5 - Sweet and Tangy Shrimp$12.00
Shrimp, fresh broccoli, green beans, sliced carrots and zucchini sautéed in sweet-tangy sauce served on a bed of rice topped with roasted sesame seed. Side of cabbage salad with house dressing.
Contains: Soy
4 - Yakimandu$10.00
Pan Fried pork & veggie dumplings served with dipping sauce and choice side of edamame or rice.
Contains: Wheat and soy
Location

50486 US Hwy 93

Polson MT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

