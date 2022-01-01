Go
Oakwood BBQ

BBQ, Beer and Live Music! Come in and enjoy!
Call us today to book your next Wedding Reception, Baby shower or work event! We’d love to have you!
Backyard Dog friendly!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

307 E Braker Ln • $$

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Okra
Three Meat Plate$19.00
Three choices of meat, may not repeat a meat. Two choices of sides one, slice of bread and 1.5 ounce cup of sauce. Pickles and onions.
Banana Pudding$3.99
The Backyard$9.99
Backyard comes with chopped beef, pulled pork, sauced with coleslaw, house-made pickles and onions and crispy onions straws.
Burnt End Beans
Pork Ribs
Two Meat Plate$17.00
Two choices of meat, two sides and one slice of bread and 1.5 ounce cup of sauce. Pickles and onions as garnish.
Sliced Brisket
Mac & Cheese
The Oakwood$11.99
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

307 E Braker Ln

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
