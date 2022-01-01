Oakwood BBQ
BBQ, Beer and Live Music! Come in and enjoy!
Call us today to book your next Wedding Reception, Baby shower or work event! We’d love to have you!
Backyard Dog friendly!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
307 E Braker Ln • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
307 E Braker Ln
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pho Saigon Austin
From our FamiLee to yours! Thank you for supporting us.
Maudie's North Lamar
Serving what used to be considered far north Austin. Maudie's North Lamar is a favorite for many, with its strong sense of family.
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
Come in and enjoy!