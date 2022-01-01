Go
Oar & Oak Birdhouse

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

2377 Main St

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries (vegetarian)$4.00
crispy, and tasty
The Cobra Kai$13.00
fried chicken, teriyaki, yuzu-chili mayo, kimchi pickles (add fries & a drink for $4)
The Jane Fonda$13.00
marinated chicken, bacon, avocado aioli, tomato jam, arugula
The Phoenix$13.00
fried chicken, buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese, b&b pickles (add fries & a drink for $4)
The Eddie Vedder$13.00
fried chicken, maple-bacon jam, BBQ, b&b pickles, spicy ranch (add fries & a drink for $4)
The Lone Star$13.00
fried chicken, BBQ, bacon, spicy ranch, crispy onion rings (add fries & a drink for $4)
The '63 Stingray$13.00
fried chicken, hot honey, pepper jack, onion jam, bacon, aioli (add fries & a drink for $4)
Country Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
honey BBQ, ranch (add fries & a drink for $4)
The Classic$13.00
fried chicken, bacon, American, spicy ranch, b&b pickles, jalapeno (add fries & a drink for $4)
Mac 'N' Cheese (vegetarian)$10.00
Creamy cheese sauce, bread crumbs, herbs
stratford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
