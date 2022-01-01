Go
Oar & Oak

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

1 Seabreeze Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
The '63 Sting Ray$13.00
Fried OR grilled chicken, hot honey, pepper jack, onion jam, bacon, aioli
Phoenix Chicken Sandwich$13.00
hot sauce, blue cheese, pickles
Eddie Vedder$13.00
fried OR grilled chicken, maple-bacon jam, BBQ, b&b pickles, spicy ranch
Country Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
honey BBQ, ranch
Warm Cornbread$6.00
bacon jam
The Lone Star$13.00
Fried OR grilled chicken, BBQ, bacon, spicy ranch, crispy onion rings
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
honey vinaigrette, pecorino
The Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried OR grilled chicken, bacon, American, chipotle ranch, b&b pickles, jalapenos
Winter Arugula Salad$13.00
Hazelnuts, Stilton Bleu cheese, hidden rose apple, radicchio, pomegranate
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

1 Seabreeze Ave

Milford CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

