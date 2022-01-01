Go
A map showing the location of Oar & Oak

Oar & Oak

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2385 Main Street

Stratford, CT 06615

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Maple vinaigrette, spicy papitas
The '63 Sting Ray$13.00
Fried OR grilled chicken, hot honey, pepper jack, onion jam, bacon, aioli
The Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried OR grilled chicken, bacon, American, chipotle ranch, b&b pickles, jalapenos
Crispy Duck Confit$16.00
Marinated strawberries, arugula, citrus dressing
Eddie Vedder$13.00
fried OR grilled chicken, maple-bacon jam, BBQ, b&b pickles, spicy ranch
Bibb Lettuce Salad$11.00
Cantelope, pistachios, mint, mustard greens, citrus vinaigrette
Country Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
Honey bbq & ranch sauce
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2385 Main Street, Stratford CT 06615

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

PAPAS PLACE

No reviews yet

Puerto Rican and Italian Cuisine - Come in and enjoy!

Oar & Oak Birdhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wing It On!

No reviews yet

Chicken Like a Champ! Crush your craving for insanely fresh wings, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches and fries with wow factor.

Two Roads Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Oar & Oak

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston