Go
Toast

Oasis Market and Deli

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

920 E Lake St. Suite 145

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Samosa$1.50
2)Chicken Gyros Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned chicken wrapped in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
1) Gyro Sandwich$9.99
Classic lamb and beef gyro. Roasted strips of gyro meat wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
Soda$1.07
French Fries$2.99
18) Gyro Plate$12.99
Roasted strips of gyro meat with the option of hummus, house salad, and Rice. Served with Pita Pocket Bread
(Kids) Chicken Nuggets w/ fries and Drink$6.99
29) Greek Salad w/ Gyros$11.99
Roasted strips of gyro meat served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
20) Combo Plate$14.99
A pairing of sliced Beef/Lamb & Chicken Gyro, served with hummus, house salad, and Fries. Served with Pita Pocket Bread
Cucumber Sauce$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

920 E Lake St. Suite 145

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Manny's Tortas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soul to Soul Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Soul to Soul Smokehouse comes from three guys who learned to cook from their mamas and their aunties, from their dads and their uncles over the BBQ. Cooking food they had for Sunday dinners, the 4th of July, birthdays, and family reunions. Cooking the kind of food that makes you think of family and friends - good times with good food. Cooking the kind of food that feeds your SOUL. Come in and enjoy!

Logan's

No reviews yet

Simply Fresh Food.

Tacos Don Omar

No reviews yet

Authentic Tacos

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston