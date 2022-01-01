OASIS BAR AND GRILL
We are a bar & grill with great sandwiches and daily lunch specials! We also have pool tables, up-to-date Bluetooth juke box weekend entertainment.
1811 South Burlington Drive
Location
1811 South Burlington Drive
Muncie IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Madison Street Retro Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Elm Street Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Heorot Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
The Barking Cow of Muncie
Come in and enjoy good food and old fashioned ice cream and desserts!