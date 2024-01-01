Go
A map showing the location of Oasis Bar and Grill - 522 Monroe StreetView gallery

Oasis Bar and Grill - 522 Monroe Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

522 Monroe Street

Clarkesville, GA 30523

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

522 Monroe Street, Clarkesville GA 30523

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wolf Creek BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
184 Clarkesville Stn Clarksville, GA 30523
View restaurantnext
Holden Oversoul Farm Kitchen and Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
546 Georgia Street Demorest, GA 30535
View restaurantnext
Community Brew & Tap - 125 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
125 North Main Street Cornelia, GA 30531
View restaurantnext
Fenders Diner -
orange star4.0 • 98
631 Irvin Street Cornelia, GA 30531
View restaurantnext
Peaches Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
131 Hodges St Cornelia, GA 30531
View restaurantnext
Tinoco's TNT Tacos Nachos Tortas LLC - 3134 Old Historic U.S. 441
orange starNo Reviews
3134 Old Historic U.S. 441 Clarkesville, GA 30523
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Clarkesville

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (16 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Oasis Bar and Grill - 522 Monroe Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston