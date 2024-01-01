Oasis Bar and Grill - 522 Monroe Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
522 Monroe Street, Clarkesville GA 30523
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Holden Oversoul Farm Kitchen and Oyster Bar
No Reviews
546 Georgia Street Demorest, GA 30535
View restaurant
Community Brew & Tap - 125 North Main Street
No Reviews
125 North Main Street Cornelia, GA 30531
View restaurant