Oasis Lounge

1824 Cordova Road

Popular Items

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$11.00
SHORT RIB MELT$11.00
VEGGIE BURGER$9.00
LUNCHROOM CHEESEBURGER$11.00
TURKEY CLUB$10.00
HOT ITALIAN$11.00
ROOSTER SANDWICH$10.00
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
GARLIC PARM FRENCH FRIES$3.50
Location

Fort Lauderdale FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
