Oasis On The Beach
Oasis on the beach is an oceanfront restaurant that focuses on sourcing local to provide our guests with the best Kauai has to offer.
4-820 Kuhio Highway
Location
Kapaʻa HI
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
