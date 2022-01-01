Go
Toast

OASIS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

734 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (762 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Divey
Sports
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

734 University Ave

Fairbanks AK

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riverside Eats + Drinks

No reviews yet

Concessions + Catering

Big Daddy’s BarBQ

No reviews yet

Northern Most Southern BBQ

Salty's on 2nd

No reviews yet

Best BRUNCH in town, with BAR to match!

Food Factory

No reviews yet

Serving you our best!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston