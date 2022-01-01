OASIS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
734 University Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
734 University Ave
Fairbanks AK
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Riverside Eats + Drinks
Concessions + Catering
Big Daddy’s BarBQ
Northern Most Southern BBQ
Salty's on 2nd
Best BRUNCH in town, with BAR to match!
Food Factory
Serving you our best!