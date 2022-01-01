Go
Oasis Tea Zone

We've been serving the Capitol Hill neighborhood since 2015 and having a blast on the Hill. No food here, but come in for a quick drink!

SMOOTHIES

606 E Pine St • $

Avg 3.5 (178 reviews)

Popular Items

Flavor Tea
refreshing choices of flavors and tea, without the milk.
Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
Puree Fruit Tea
Your Choice of tea topped with fresh fruit puree.
Milk Tea
The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors
Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
Snow
Snow
An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!
Smoothie
Made with 100% real fruit smoothies. Made with milk, dairy alternative available
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

606 E Pine St

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
