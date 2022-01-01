Oasis
The original Oasis, opened in 2002, we have been here serving the Chinatown ID and greater Seattle community for almost 20yrs! We hope to see you soon!
519 6th Ave
Popular Items
Location
519 6th Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Third Culture Coffee
Eclectic coffee shop.
Salumi Online Catering
Salumi Catering is back! Large orders may require 48 hours' notice - our staff will contact you with any concerns. 18% gratuity added to orders over $100.
Want to customize your catering event?
Please contact catering@salumideli.com for more information!
Elysian Brewing
We're back, baby!
Elysian Brewing opened it's doors in 1996 when bold art and music defined Seattle. We carry that same spirit in the way we brew our beer. It's about taking chances, learning from our missteps, and changing perceptions.
We serve as a proud partner to organizations such as Bailey-Boushay House, Fred Hutch, and Seattle Pride to name a few.
Jack's BBQ
CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW!
Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).