Oasis

The original Oasis, opened in 2002, we have been here serving the Chinatown ID and greater Seattle community for almost 20yrs! We hope to see you soon!

519 6th Ave

Popular Items

Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
Smoothie
Made with 100% real fruit smoothies. Made with milk, dairy alternative available
Hot Milk Tea$4.00
Your favorite Milk Teas steamed
Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
Milk Puree
Your choice of dairy topped with fresh fruit puree
Snow
An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!
Milk Tea
The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors
Flavor Tea
refreshing choices of flavors and tea, without the milk.
Ice Water$0.23
Add Paper Bag$0.08
Location

519 6th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
