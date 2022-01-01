Go
Oasis Tea Zone

Located inside the Uwajimaya Renton store, we opened this kiosk in 2013. We have had a blast in our little booth and love serving up boba while people do their daily shopping

SMOOTHIES

501 S Grady Way • $

Avg 2.8 (37 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoothie
Made with 100% real fruit smoothies. Made with milk, dairy alternative available
Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
Flavor Tea
refreshing choices of flavors and tea, without the milk.
Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
Milk Tea
The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors
Snow
An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!
100% Fruit Slush
A smooth fresh fruit ice blend without the dairy.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

501 S Grady Way

Renton WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
