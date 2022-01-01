Go
Oasis on the River

Marina Restaurant and Bar overlooking St Johns River with swimming pool and outside Tiki Bar. Come in and enjoy! Live Tribute Bands & DJs Every Week. Free Parking.

4380 Carraway Place

Popular Items

Ninja Nachos$12.75
Chips pilled high w/Cheese
Tomatoes, Lettuce with your
choice of Beef or Chicken
Oasis Pub Club Turkey & Ham$12.75
Turkey, Ham, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce & tomato
Fried Seafood Platter$29.95
Clam strips, shrimp, fillet, hushpuppies and fries with a side of cole slaw
Oasis Burger$10.00
2 All Beef Patties served w/chips
Kids Single Cheeseburger$6.00
Single Burger Patty with chips
BLT Club$10.75
Wings (10) Bone In$15.75
Fried Fish Basket$14.95
with hushpuppies and island slaw
Cheese Steak Philly Style Peppers & Onions$12.75
Premium shaved ribeye and American cheese
Quesadilla$10.75
Location

4380 Carraway Place

Sanford FL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
