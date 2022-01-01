Go
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar, in Northwest Austin, is a chef driven restaurant, sourcing local ingredients and offering a seasonal menu. Oasthouse features a craft bar, a distinguished wine selection and 21 Texas draft beers.

GRILL

8300 N FM 620 • $$

Avg 4.4 (2373 reviews)

Popular Items

Wagyu Steak Salad$24.99
Medium-rare steak, romaine and arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, rye croutons, mission figs, Danish bleu cheese crumbles, green peppercorn buttermilk dressing
Chicken Schnitzel$18.99
pan fried breaded chicken breast, dijon cream, lemon thyme spaetzle, pickled red onions, lemon
Fish & Chips$16.99
fresh alaskan cod, thirsty goat beer batter, green pea mash, citrus tartar sauce, fries
Wagyu Steak + Frites$28.99
medium-rare heartbrand ranch wagyu flank steak, chimichurri, roasted red potatoes, truffle aioli, onion crisps
Pimento Burger$14.99
smoked gouda pimento, roasted corn relish, chipotle aioli, brioche bun, fries
Strawberry Fields$13.99
Mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, cucumber, strawberry vinaigrette
Pacific Steelhead Salmon$19.99
Cheeseburger$14.99
ground brisket, sharp cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, brioche bun, fries, chipotle aioli on the side
Mama's Meatloaf$17.99
ground brisket + smoked pork belly,
pimento mash, tomato balsamic marmalade, onion strings
Forest Burger$14.99
ground brisket, wild mushroom conserva,
goat cheese, porcini garlic aioli, arugula,
brioche bun, fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8300 N FM 620

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

