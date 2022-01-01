Go
Oat Shop

Come experience Boston's only cafe focused on oatmeal! We serve sweet and savory bowls as well as coffee, espresso, tea and gluten free/dairy free baked goods!

22A College Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon and Eggs$8.50
Local bacon, free range egg, Wisconsin cheddar, and scallions, over cheesy savory oats
Banana PB$6.75
Peanut butter, sliced banana, and maple syrup over sweet oats
with peanut butter and mashed banana. Vegan, contains nuts.
Great Greens$7.25
Avocado, kale chips, and pumpkin seeds over steel cut oats with pesto. Vegan, nut free.
Large Iced Coffee (16oz)$3.50
16oz flash-brewed iced coffee made with single-origin beans from Broadsheet Coffee.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Classic cookie filled with big chunks of Taza chocolate. Dairy free, gluten free, contains eggs.
Nuts Over Berries$7.00
Fresh blueberries and raspberries, housemade granola, and maple syrup
over sweet oats with almond butter. Vegan, contains nuts.
Power Muffin$3.00
Chocolate banana muffin made with oat flour and sweetened with maple syrup. Gluten free, dairy free, contains eggs.
Sriracha Fried Egg$7.25
Free range egg, with roasted honey sriracha brussels sprouts, over savory oats
with cashew butter, sriracha, and soy sauce. Contains nuts.
Apricot, Banana & Almond Butter$7.00
Sliced banana, coconut flakes, and honey over oats mixed with apricot jam and almond butter. Dairy free, contains nuts
Latte$4.25
Location

22A College Ave

Somerville MA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
