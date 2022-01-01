Go
Oath Pizza image
Pizza
Salad

Oath Pizza

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1140 3rd Avenue

New York, NY 10065

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

1140 3rd Avenue, New York NY 10065

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Boqueria

No reviews yet

We love it when you call us Big Tapas

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tamam

No reviews yet

Tamam Is a fast-casual Israeli Mediterranean plant based restaurant.

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

Classic Milanese cuisine

Oath Pizza

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston