Go
Toast

Oath Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

100 City Hall Plaza

No reviews yet

Location

100 City Hall Plaza

Bostonon MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Red Hat Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Antico Forno

No reviews yet

Antico Forno is billed as “The Most Authentic Italian Restaurant,” and we’re hard pressed to argue. This mainstay in Boston’s North End manages a cozy mom-and-pop atmosphere with world-class traditional cuisine. Entrees like Saltimbocca di Pollo and Linguine al Frutti di Mare hearken back to the old country, but Antico Forno is best known for its brick-oven pizzas piled high with house-made Italian sausages and mozzarella.

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

No reviews yet

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

RUKA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston