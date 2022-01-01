Go
Toast

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab

We are the World's 1st Oat-Milk Ice Crème Shoppe! We serve creamy, plant based deliciousness and yes, that includes all our toppings and sauces!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

95 Orchard St • $

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

The Oat Float™ - Root Beer$7.50
Made with our signature sweet creme soft serve and natural root beer soda
3-pack of Salted Chocolate Coffee Pecan$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated with salted pecan and topped with coffee drizzle
3-pack of Strawberry Shortcake$7.25
Our signature sweet creme base coated in strawberry crumble and topped with strawberry drizzle
The Oat Float™ - Cola$7.50
Made with our signature sweet creme soft serve and natural cola soda
3-pack of Cinnamon Apple Crisp$7.25
Our signature sweet creme base coated with a spiced cinnamon crumble and topped with an apple drizzle
3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel - Whipped Flips™$6.50
Our signature sweet crème base in a hard-pack form with pretzels, chocolate & peanut butter sauce
The Oat Float™ - Pineapple$7.50
Made with our signature sweet creme soft serve and pineapple juice
Café Oat Lait™ Sundae Float$9.00
Dark roasted coffee with our signature sweet creme base, coffee sauce and chocolate cookie crumble
3-pack of Chocolate Cookie$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with chocolate drizzle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

95 Orchard St

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Omar's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SET-LES

No reviews yet

At SET L.E.S. we take pride in our hand-picked ingredients, food quality and service to create a memorable experience for our guests. Loaded with Asian-inspired food and crafty drink selections. Come on in and join us!

375° Chicken 'n Fries

No reviews yet

Small brickwork fast food outlet serving fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, waffles & fries. All-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken fried in 100% vegetable oil

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston