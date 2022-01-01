Oaxaca Taqueria

SUGAR BAR

No reviews yet

Come to Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar, an eatery established by the couple behind "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" & "Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing."

Their culinary venture, Sugar Bar showcases the duo's love for great music and Southern accented dining.

The Food:

A little Cajun, a little soul, a little latin, a lot of delicious! Offering delicious meals. prepared with fresh ingredients giving you the warmth of a homemade cooked dish.



Make a memorable experience sipping a cocktail, having dinner, and relaxing, while our friendly staff takes care of you, or order a delivery and enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

