Go
Toast

Oaxaca Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

424 Amsterdam Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (2232 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

424 Amsterdam Ave

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Crave Fishbar - UWS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Santa Fe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SUGAR BAR

No reviews yet

Come to Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar, an eatery established by the couple behind "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" & "Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing."
Their culinary venture, Sugar Bar showcases the duo's love for great music and Southern accented dining.
The Food:
A little Cajun, a little soul, a little latin, a lot of delicious! Offering delicious meals. prepared with fresh ingredients giving you the warmth of a homemade cooked dish.

Make a memorable experience sipping a cocktail, having dinner, and relaxing, while our friendly staff takes care of you, or order a delivery and enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston