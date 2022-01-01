Oaxaca Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
1116 Bedford Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1116 Bedford Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bar Camillo
Order and pay online! Contact-less pick up!
Home Frite
FRIES, BURGER AND SHAKES. - FAST!
750 Myrtle Diner
750 Myrtle Diner
King of the Sea
Come on in and enjoy!