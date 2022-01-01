Oaxaca Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
478 Halsey Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
478 Halsey Street
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Trad Room
Last order at 10:30pm.
LunÀtico
Musician-owned bar, restaurant and music venue in Bed-Stuy, BK. Features some of New York’s best musicians, accompanied by unexpectedly fine fare.
Therapy Wine Bar 2.0
Welcome to Therapy Wine Bar 2.0 a vibe in Bed-Stuy!
Zig Zag
Come in and enjoy!