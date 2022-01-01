Oberlin restaurants you'll love

Oberlin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oberlin

Oberlin's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Oberlin restaurants

Lupitas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Lupitas Mexican Restaurant

84 S Main Street, Oberlin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Dip$3.49
Create Your Own 2$9.99
#40. Fajita Quesadilla$11.99
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

5 W. College St, Oberlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
V-Nine$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Homemade with carrots, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and sweet peas
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Catrina's image

 

Catrina's

27 W College St, Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole$7.00
Fresh Guacamole & choose your optional topper
El Catrin$12.00
One Chipotle Chicken Taco$2.00
Agave Burritory

19 W College St, Oberlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Adobo Chicken Dillas$9.75
Quesadilla with Adobo Chicken & Cheese between two flour tortillas, grilled and served with a side of sour cream and choice of salsa.
Chips & Queso$2.95
Creamy Queso & Tortilla Chips
Barbacoa Beef Nachos$10.75
Crispy Tortilla Chips with Barbacoa Beef, topped with your choice of Toppers.
