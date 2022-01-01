Go
Obet & Del's Coffee

Independent shop in Thai Town. Pastries, Coffee, Tea & seasonal specialty drinks.

5233 Hollywood Boulevard • $

Avg 5 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Cafe Au Lait$4.00
Matcha Latte$6.00
Matcha + Steamed milk
Daily Drip$3.50
Double Espresso$3.25
Cappuccino$4.25
Cold Brew$4.50
Iced Drip$3.50
Americano$3.50
Latte$4.75
Filipino Iced Coffee$6.50
Powerfully caffeinated, sweet, and creamy ube oatmilk latte served with a single origin dark roast.
Vegan Friendly.
Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

5233 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
