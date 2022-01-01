Go
Oblio’s Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breadsticks$8.00
Four of our famous breadsticks slathered in garlic butter and Parmesan and served with marinara for dipping.
Oblio's Dinner Salad
Spring mix, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion and mozzarella with choice of dressing on the side
16" Sixties Special$25.25
Italian sausage and pepperoni...the perfect pizza to eat while listening to “Day Dreamin'” and “My Girl”
12" Traditional Cheese$15.00
16" The Bomb$34.25
The Works: Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and onions
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and parmesan
16" Traditional Cheese$19.25
Wings$16.75
1 lb of oven baked wings. Gluten free.
Kids Pizza$8.00
16" 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty$19.25
Location

6115 E 22nd Ave

Denver CO

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
