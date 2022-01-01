Go
Toast

OBON - McCormick Ranch

Come in and enjoy!

7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Pork Bun$7.00
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickles, Hoison, Mustard
Bird Bun$6.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, Scallions, Pickles, Kewpie Mayo
Original Ramen$17.00
Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Beansprouts, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
Street Noodles$19.00
Spicy Yakisoba, Chicken, Onion, Egg, Beansprouts, Peanuts, Cilantro
Philly Roll$9.00
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled in Rice & Seaweed
California Roll$7.50
Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Pork Dumplings$9.00
Six Dumplings with Gyoza Sauce
Miso Soup$5.00
Miso, Wakame, Scallion, Hondashi
Hafu Roll$15.00
Spicy Tuna Roll topped with Spicy Salmon, Onion, Hafu sauce, Furikake, and Wasabi Oil
See full menu

Location

7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

No reviews yet

Italian dishes, New York style pizza, an extensive wine list, and craft cocktails. Crust...Simply Italian.

Thai Chili 2 Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ahipoki

No reviews yet

Fresh Cut Poke Daily!

Chompie's - Scottsdale

No reviews yet

Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston