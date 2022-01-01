Go
Toast

Obon - Tucson

350 E Congress St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Obon Edamame$8.75
Edamame Sauteed with Asian Chamoy
Bird Bun$6.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, Scallions, Pickles, Kewpie Mayo
Original Ramen$16.00
Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Beansprouts, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
California Roll$7.50
Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Shrimp Nigiri$6.00
Two Pieces
Pork Bun$6.75
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickles, Hoison, Mustard
Kid's Ramen$8.00
Soy Broth, Ramen Noodles
Black Seabream Sashimi$13.00
Five Pieces
Salmon Nigiri$7.00
Two Pieces
Tataki Maki$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil
See full menu

Location

350 E Congress St

Tucson AZ

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Chingada

No reviews yet

Bienvenidos a La Chingada Cocina! We take pride in cooking authentic Sonoran Cuisine.

The Delta

No reviews yet

Genuine Southern hospitality with a healthy dose of playful swagger. The Delta is a locally owned Southern glam inspired bar and grill. Complete with full bar, diverse hand-made cocktails, local and Southern beers and wine as well as and unique scratch food.

EZ Bachi - Tucson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Neighborhood DWTN

No reviews yet

Play Hard!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston