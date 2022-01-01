Go
Toast

OBO Pizza Indian Head

At OBO Pizza we strive to provide the highest quality product and customer service.

4215 Indian Head Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesesteak$8.99
Chopped steak served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, fried onions, pickles, red pepper relish, salt, pepper, and American cheese
Pandora Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, fresh tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, OBO spices
House Salad$5.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese. Choice of dressing
Pita Bread Sticks$5.49
8-count. Accompanied with side of our home-made Tzatziki Sauce.
Hot Wings$8.49
Buffalo Hot Wings served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Large Pizza$11.99
14", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $2.59 each
Meat Lovers Pizza$13.99
Pepperoni, sweet sausage, ham, bacon
Mega Pizza$14.99
16", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $3.15 each
Personal Pizza$9.99
10", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $1.49 each
Gyro Wrap$8.99
Served in pita bread and topped with onions, tomatoes, our homemade tzatziki sauce, and Greek spices
See full menu

Location

4215 Indian Head Highway

Indian Head MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Two Brothers Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

All About Burger

No reviews yet

Fresh & delicious food at All About Burger!

Mi Tierra Deli Woodbridge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jodie, LLC.

No reviews yet

food truck

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston