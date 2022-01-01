Go
OBO Pizza Waldorf

At OBO Pizza we strive to provide the highest quality product and customer service.

162 Smallwood Village Center

Popular Items

Large Pizza$11.99
14", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $2.59 each
Wings$8.49
Available in Hot, BBQ, or Plain. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
House Salad$5.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese. Choice of dressing
Cheesesteak$8.99
Chopped steak served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, fried onions, pickles, red pepper relish, salt, pepper, and American cheese
Personal Pizza$9.99
10", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $1.49 each
Mozzarella Sticks$5.49
6-count. Served with marinara.
Gyro Wrap$8.99
Served in pita bread and topped with onions, tomatoes, our homemade tzatziki sauce, and Greek spices
Mega Pizza$14.99
16", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $3.15 each
Fries$3.99
Cheeseburger Combo$10.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, served with fries
Location

162 Smallwood Village Center

Waldorf MD

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
