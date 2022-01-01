Go
OBRA Bakery

We are so grateful for your support! Enjoy our very popular Empanadas along with our Sandwiches, Pastries, Cakes, Coffee and more!

6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY

Popular Items

Baked Sausage Empanada$3.99
*Popular! - Spicy pork sausage, onions, and potatoes.
Cuban Sandwich$10.99
Best seller! Oven roasted pork, mozzarella cheese, ham, pickles, mustard and green sauce. Served on a ciabatta bread.
Baked Chicken Empanada$3.99
*Very popular! - Shredded chicken breast, mild spicy creamy yellow chili sauce, onions, potatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
Baked Cuban Empanada$3.99
*Must try! - Diced pork, onions, black beans, rice and sweet plantains. Non spicy.
Gluten Free Empanaditas$2.99
Mini Empanaditas made on corn dough, filled with smashed potatoes and mild spicy ground beef. Served with spicy mayo and green salsa on the side.
Potato Ball$3.49
Filled with ground beef and mozzarella cheese.
Baked Beef Empanada$3.99
*Best seller! - Spicy ground beef, onions, and potatoes.
Mix & Match *Your 14 Choices*$46.00
Enjoy 2 FREE Empanadas with every dozen! Available Frozen (Ready to bake) and Baked (Ready to enjoy). Each Empanada flavor is stamped on the crust. Pictured: Gift box + bow packaging.
Baked Breakfast Empanada$3.99
*Popular! - Scrambled eggs, pork sausage, bacon, potatoes, and onions. Non spicy.
Baked Veggie Empanada$3.99
*Popular! - Spinach, corn, onions, mushrooms, carrots and mozzarella cheese. Non spicy.
Location

6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY

LONG BEACH CA

Sunday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
