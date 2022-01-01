O'Briens Deli & Burgers

Go
We proudly serve premium sandwiches, wraps and burgers. We can't wait to see you!

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken B.L.T. Salad$14.00
Fresh​ bed of mixed greens topped with bacon, egg, heirloom tomato, cheese, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled Pita Bread
Chicken Ranch BLT Wrap$15.00
Chicken breast, bacon, co-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & buttermilk ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
Served with fries, ketchup and your choice of dressing
Reuben Egg Rolls$7.00
An O'Briens speciality! 2 rolls cut in half served with thousand island
Classic O’Brien Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, co-jack cheese & bacon.
All burgers are served with fries & a pickle.
Loaded Quesadilla Wrap$15.00
Your choice of grilled beef tenderloin or chicken breast, grilled red onion, peppers lettuce, melted cheese, sour cream, avocado & fresh pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
Reuben O’Brien$15.00
Corned Beef, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island on marble rye.
All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
California Turkey Reuben$15.00
Honey Maple Turkey, hand chopped coleslaw, provolone cheese & thousand island on marble rye.
All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Southwest Salad$14.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with southwest chicken, avocado, bacon, black beans, pico de gallo, corn & shredded cheese with cilantro avocado lime dressing
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$15.00
Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & spicy chipotle ranch in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla.
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Location

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

