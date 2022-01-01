O'Brien's Pub, Newport
O’Brien’s Pub is located in the fifth ward district of Newport, Rhode Island and has been operated continuously since 1945. Join us for a classic mudslide or over-stuffed lobster roll inside or on our outdoor patio!
SANDWICHES • GRILL
501 Thames St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
501 Thames St
Newport RI
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana
Founded in 1980 by former Newport Mayor Richard Sardella, specializes in Northern and Southern Italian cuisine. Enjoy!
Knot Norm's
To Go & Eatery
401.619.7220
catering@knotnorms.com
Annies
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Zelda
Come in and enjoy!