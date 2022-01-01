Go
O'Brien's Pub, Newport

O’Brien’s Pub is located in the fifth ward district of Newport, Rhode Island and has been operated continuously since 1945. Join us for a classic mudslide or over-stuffed lobster roll inside or on our outdoor patio!

SANDWICHES • GRILL

501 Thames St • $$

Avg 4.3 (839 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$12.99
(8) Bone-in chicken drums and wings, served with mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce. Comes with one dipping sauce. Additional sauce(s) are extra.
Plain Tenders$11.99
Crispy boneless chicken. Comes with one dipping sauce. Additional sauce(s) are extra. Served 4 to an order.
Side FF$5.99
Classic O'B's addicting French Fries!
BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.99
BBQ grilled chicken, red and green peppers, onions, BBQ sauce, & a blend of four cheeses
Chicken BLT Wrap$13.50
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
Ultimate Nachos$13.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, golden fried and topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, black olives, lettuce and O'Brien's chili. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side
Grilled Burger$13.50
Our 8 oz Angus Burger served on a Bulkie roll with your choice of lettuce, tomato, & raw onion.
Garlic FF$6.99
Garlic powder, Parmesan cheese & Italian seasonings.
Caesar Salad$11.99
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
Veggie Burger$11.99
Made with green peas, cut corn, diced carrots, green beans, black beans, Anaheim peppers, chipotle peppers in an adobo sauce, ground cumin, onion & garlic powders, & served on a bulkie roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

501 Thames St

Newport RI

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
