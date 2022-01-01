Go
O’Brien’s Public House is a unique Irish Restaurant located in historic Downtown Shakopee. The authentically decorated pub is a mix of local structural antiques as well as touches from the old country. We welcome you to come down, take a peek around, and find a comfortable spot to enjoy by yourself or with friends and family here at O’Brien’s Public House.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

338 1st Ave E • $$

Avg 4 (136 reviews)

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

338 1st Ave E

Shakopee MN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
