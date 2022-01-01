O’Brien’s Public House is a unique Irish Restaurant located in historic Downtown Shakopee. The authentically decorated pub is a mix of local structural antiques as well as touches from the old country. We welcome you to come down, take a peek around, and find a comfortable spot to enjoy by yourself or with friends and family here at O’Brien’s Public House.



FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

338 1st Ave E • $$