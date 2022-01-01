Go
O'Brien's Irish Pub

O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill is the brainchild of three Irish friends who met in New York and wanted to create a neighborhood Irish bar for the people of Brandon - a meeting place where family and friends could get together and enjoy excellent food & beverages in the Irish spirit, warm hospitality and fun entertainment. O’Brien’s has also become quite a sports bar over the years, with over 40 large screen TV’s to enjoy your favorite sports event with a cold brew and some tasty wings!
We also offer both on and off premise catering – so O’Brien’s can be the perfect partner for your next group event, be it a birthday, anniversary, work gathering or whatever brings your group together! Check out our private party room, or let us bring the food and fun to you!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

701 W Lumsden Rd • $$

Avg 4 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket**$11.99
Five battered chicken tenders served with fries & honey mustard.
Shepherd's Pie**$13.99
A traditional Irish dish with ground beef, vegetables & simmered in our Guinness gravy. Topped with fresh mashed potatoes & cheddar cheese.
Loaded Potato Skins **$9.99
Potato skins loaded with fresh creamy mashed potato, chives, bacon & topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Jalapeno Fritters **$6.99
Monterey jack & cheddar cheeses with fresh jalapeños rolled in panko bread crumbs & fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Bangers & Mash**$11.99
Two Irish sausages & mashed potatoes smothered in Guinness gravy & sautéed onions. Served with broccoli.
House Salad**$8.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, radicchio, croutons, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
Bacon Cheddar Burger**$11.99
Ground chuck cooked to order & topped with cheddar cheese & hardwood smoked bacon.
Reuben**$13.99
Juicy corned beef with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island on grilled marble rye.
Black & Blue Burger**$11.99
Blackened ground chuck, topped with gorgonzola, bacon & all the fixings.
Steak Philly**$13.99
Grilled shaved rib-eye with sautéed onions & green peppers topped with melted american cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

701 W Lumsden Rd

Brandon FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
