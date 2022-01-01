O'Brien's Irish Pub
O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill is the brainchild of three Irish friends who met in New York and wanted to create a neighborhood Irish bar for the people of Brandon - a meeting place where family and friends could get together and enjoy excellent food & beverages in the Irish spirit, warm hospitality and fun entertainment. O’Brien’s has also become quite a sports bar over the years, with over 40 large screen TV’s to enjoy your favorite sports event with a cold brew and some tasty wings!
We also offer both on and off premise catering – so O’Brien’s can be the perfect partner for your next group event, be it a birthday, anniversary, work gathering or whatever brings your group together! Check out our private party room, or let us bring the food and fun to you!
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
701 W Lumsden Rd
Brandon FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
