Obrigado

We opened in 2006 & have been cooking up fresh, Mediterranean & southern inspired food ever since!
Our daily specials, full bar & great atmosphere keep folks coming back.
During these difficult covid times, we ask that you consider adding a 15% gratuity to your online order....it will all go to the staff.
keep well!!

109 W Main Street

Popular Items

Chicken Salad$10.50
sandwich: homemade chicken salad with lettuce & tomato, choice of bread, served with fresh chips
plate; homemade chicken salad with tomatoes, fruit & grilled bread
Fish of the Day / Salmon$26.00
Floozie Pie$6.00
Crab Cakes Large$29.00
Lots of crab meat and little else: 2 crab cake with rice pilaf and slaw
Falafel Platter$17.00
House made falafel, tzatziki, dolmas, greek salad, tzatziki & flat bread
Bowl veg Soup$6.75
The Classic Caesar$12.95
Crisp romaine tossed with Romano cheese, homemade croutons, Creamy Caesar dressing
4oz Bistro Burger$8.50
Grilled to order* pink or not pink
4 oz single 7 hills angus burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & roast garlic mayo on a bun
fries or fresh chips
BLT$9.00
6 slices of smoked bacon, lettuce tomato & roast garlic mayo, your choice of bread
served with fresh chips
Tenderloin$32.00
6oz bacon wrapped beef tenderloin
mashed potatoes, choice of compound butter
Location

109 W Main Street

Louisa VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
