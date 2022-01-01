Go
Obscurity Brewing - 113 West North Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:59 AM

113 West North Street

Elburn, IL 60119

Menu

Most Popular

Turkey Breast Sandwich
$14.00

Served in toasted buttered french roll with lettuce and tomato

Honey Butter Cornbread
$7.00

warm cornbread muffin topped with cinnamon butter and honey

Chili Cheese Grits
$5.00

toasted grist with cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblanos and red peppers

Pick 3
$26.00

5oz of each choice of meat

BBQ Bao Buns
$12.00

3 Steamed Asian style buns topped with shredded pork, coleslaw, green onions, and umami bbq sauce

Formula 47 Fries
$6.00

Hand cut fries fried in beef tallow seasoned with old bay lemon pepper sauce

Smoked Hot Wings
$14.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce

Hot Dog
$4.00

comes with your choice of fries, chips, carrots and ranch

Midwest Street Corn Cup
$5.00

smoked corn topped with chipotle lime ranch, cotija cheese, cilantro, and tajin

Baked Beans
$5.00

smoked maple bourbon baked beans, bacon, peppers and brown sugar

Brisket

Brisket Sandwich
$15.00

Served in toasted buttered french roll with lettuce and tomato

Beer Battered Onion Rings
$9.00

beef buttered whole smoked onion, sliced and battered with house beer batter

Honey Grilled Bologna
$9.00

Honey and spice rubbed smoked bologna grilled and served with spicy mustard

Portabello Bao Buns
$12.00

3 steamed asian style buns topped with grilled portabello, coleslaw, green onions and umami bbq sauce

Pork Shoulder Sandwich
$13.00

Served in toasted buttered french roll with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Portabello Sandwich
$14.00

portabello mushroom with pickled onions, feta, and tomato with a balsamic glaze on toasted brioche bun

Fire Grilled Shrimp Sandwich
$16.00

Served in toasted buttered french roll with lettuce and tomato

Ribs (st louis style)
$14.00
Side House Salad
$5.00

lettuce, tomato, carrots, and cheese

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am

113 West North Street, Elburn IL 60119

